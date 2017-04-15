Back to Main page
Macron vows to revive dialogue with Russia over Syria, Ukraine if he wins in France

World
April 15, 22:02 UTC+3 PARIS
"Russia is a nation with great culture and glorious history," french centrist candidate said
PARIS, April 15. /TASS/. French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron promises, if he wins the presidential election, to resume talks with Russia to resolve the Syria and Ukraine crises, he said in an interview with Jeune Afrique weekly.

"Russia is a nation with great culture and glorious history," Macron said. "We used to be allies, including in times of the Soviet Union."

"Nevertheless, there are no grounds to let Russia violate the norms of international law," he added.

"I am ready to revive dialogue in order to resolve the crises in which Russia is involved (Ukraine and Syria)," Macron vowed. "Also, I will be vigilantly defending our principles, without hostility but without compromises as well."

Macron is hopeful that unlike other presidential candidates, he will be able to win respect of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, he emphasized that, in case he wins, he can facilitate removal of sanctions against Russia if "Russia meets its commitments.".

