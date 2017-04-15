Back to Main page
Kim Jong-un inspects military parade at central square of Pyongyang

World
April 15, 8:44 UTC+3 PYONGYANG
The parade is inspected by the leader of the North Korea Kim Jong-un who is also the supreme commander in chief
PYONGYANG, April 15. /TASS/. The parade of the Korean People's Army has begun at the Kim Il Sung central square in the capital of North Korea, a TASS correspondent reported.

The country’s authorities are holding military muscle-flexing on the occasion of the national holiday - the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the founder and first president of People's Republic of Korea, generalissimo and author of the Juche idea.

The parade is inspected by the leader of the North Korea Kim Jong-un who is also the supreme commander in chief.

On Saturday, people of North Korea are marking the country’s main holiday - the anniversary of birth of North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il-sung.

Celebrations are being held at the time when the situation on the Korean peninsula has become tense again. The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army promised to take the most decisive measures in response to provocative actions by the US and its allies. "The military hysterics of the administration of the US President (Donald) Trump has reached a dangerous point, and the DPRK cannot but react to this circumstance," the North Korean military leaders said in a statement issued on Friday.

In this connection, the General Staff warned that "the people and army of the DPRK will take the most resolute countermeasures in response to the hostile political, economic and military actions of the United States."

According to the statement, Pyongyang believes that Washington should make the right decision to settle the tense situation that has developed on the Korean peninsula.

The United States has recently stated several times that they are considering all possible options for action in relation to the DPRK.

On April 9, it became known that the Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces sent an attack group of the Navy led by the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula. That decision of the US administration caused serious concerns of the North Korean leadership, which does not exclude the possibility of a missile strike by the US. In these conditions, Pyongyang declares its intention to strengthen its nuclear-missile potential amid the aggressive policy of the United States.

However North Korea refrained from a new test of a ballistic missile ahead of the holiday.

