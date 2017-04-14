Back to Main page
Air China suspends flights to Pyongyang — media

World
April 14, 16:06 UTC+3 BEIJING
The air carrier did not specify when the flights will be resumed
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Air China, the only Chinese carrier with regular services to North Korea, will suspend flights between Beijing and Pyongyang from April 17, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

The last flight to Pyongyang took place on April 14. The air carrier did not specify when the flights will be resumed.

The flights between the Chinese and North Korean capitals were earlier available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sometimes the company had to cancel flights due to the lack of passengers.

