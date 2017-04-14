Air China suspends flights to Pyongyang — media

Russia’s PM Medvedev earned $153,000 in 2016Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 15:58
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US through 2025Science & Space April 14, 15:20
Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 14:34
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s borderWorld April 14, 14:30
Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-statesBusiness & Economy April 14, 14:19
Kremlin: Eurovision organizers ‘failed to fulfill their own rules’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 13:36
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorismWorld April 14, 13:25
Press review: Turkey gambles on Syria and Moscow eyes Riyadh's aid in terror fightPress Review April 14, 13:00
Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundlessRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 12:54
BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Air China, the only Chinese carrier with regular services to North Korea, will suspend flights between Beijing and Pyongyang from April 17, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
The last flight to Pyongyang took place on April 14. The air carrier did not specify when the flights will be resumed.
The flights between the Chinese and North Korean capitals were earlier available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sometimes the company had to cancel flights due to the lack of passengers.