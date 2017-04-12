Back to Main page
Iran's ex-president Ahmadinejad may take part in presidential election

World
April 12, 11:43 UTC+3 TEHRAN
More than 100 people have already submitted papers to join the presidential race.
TEHRAN, April 12. /TASS/. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has submitted his name for registration as a candidate in the presidential election set for May 19, ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Ahmadinejad who served as the Islamic Republic’s president in 2005-2013 earlier said he had no plans to run for a new term after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised him not to.

The registration for the election began on Monday and will last five days. More than 100 people have already submitted papers to join the presidential race.

The final list of the candidates will be approved by the influential Guardian Council, a twelve-member body consisting of six clerics and six Islamic lawyers, and will contain no more than 10 entrants.

Show more
