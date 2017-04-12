Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban

World
April 12, 10:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
At Wednesday’s hearing, eyewitnesses will be questioned and then the court will be able to study the case files and hear the arguments
Share
1 pages in this article
The Jehovah’s Witnesses Administrative Center

The Jehovah’s Witnesses Administrative Center

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court will continue hearings on Wednesday on a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry requesting to outlaw the Jehovah's Witnesses that showed "signs of extremist activity."

Read also
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses

The court earlier heard the position of the ministry’s representative and lawyers of the Jehovah's Witnesses. At Wednesday’s hearing, eyewitnesses will be questioned and then the court will be able to study the case files and hear the arguments.

In its lawsuit, the ministry pointed to various violations in the organization’s activities revealed during a surprise inspection, including of the Law on Counteracting Extremist Activities. The ministry asks to recognize the organization and its 395 local branches as extremists, ban their activity and seize property.

For its part, the organization’s press service told TASS that they were alarmed by the decision, since it could affect 175,000 active believers. The Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Ivan Bilenko said the organization was prepared to press for its rights in any courts.

Read also

Justice Ministry warns Jehovah’s Witnesses could face extremism charges if banned
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
Russian court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses’ bid for ‘victim of repression’ status
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
Russia designates myriad of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ materials as extremist
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism

On October 12, 2016, Moscow’s Tverskoy district court issued a warning to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Administrative Center in connection with the revelations of extremism there. Under Russian law, a religious association or organization is subject to termination if it does not remedy the specified manifestations of extremism before the required deadline or displays new ones.

On January 16, 2017, Moscow City Court passed a resolution that corroborated the validity of the warning for extremist activities.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions. In Russia, it had 21 local organizations but three of them were eliminated for extremism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама