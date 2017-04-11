Putin's statement on possible chemical attacks may concern Syria's Eastern Ghouta — source

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
Poroshenko signs law allowing former president Yanukovich conviction in absentiaWorld April 11, 21:59
Hackers steal more than $17.5 mln from Russian banksBusiness & Economy April 11, 21:55
Kazakh leader says Russia’s missile defense is shield for post-Soviet military bloc statesMilitary & Defense April 11, 21:38
Poll puts Le Pen, Macron as frontrunners in first round of French presidential raceWorld April 11, 21:32
Turkish authorities receive no information on possible suspension of flights from RussiaBusiness & Economy April 11, 20:50
West proposes UN draft resolution on SyriaWorld April 11, 20:20
Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in JuneMilitary & Defense April 11, 19:37
Russia's senate speaker says US has no grounds for carrying out strike on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 19:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about possible provocations with chemical weapons in Syria concern Damascus’ neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta, a Kremlin source told TASS on Tuesday.
"When the president spoke about possible further provocations, he meant Eastern Ghouta, Damascus’ southern suburb," the source said.
Putin said earlier on Tuesday that Russia has data that new provocations are planned in Syria with the goal of putting the blame on Damascus for allegedly using chemical weapons. "We have information from different sources that these provocations - I cannot call them otherwise - are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern suburbs of Damascus where there are plans to throw some substance and accuse the official Syrian authorities," Putin said.
The Russian president has called to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib on April 4.