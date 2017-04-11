Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin's statement on possible chemical attacks may concern Syria's Eastern Ghouta — source

World
April 11, 18:51 UTC+3
Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia has data that new provocations are planned in Syria with the goal of putting the blame on Damascus for allegedly using chemical weapons
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about possible provocations with chemical weapons in Syria concern Damascus’ neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta, a Kremlin source told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Italian and Russian presidents, Sergio Mattarella and Vladimir Putin
Putin: Russia has data on new provocations planned against Syrian authorities

"When the president spoke about possible further provocations, he meant Eastern Ghouta, Damascus’ southern suburb," the source said.

Putin said earlier on Tuesday that Russia has data that new provocations are planned in Syria with the goal of putting the blame on Damascus for allegedly using chemical weapons. "We have information from different sources that these provocations - I cannot call them otherwise - are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern suburbs of Damascus where there are plans to throw some substance and accuse the official Syrian authorities," Putin said.

The Russian president has called to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib on April 4.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама