Putin, Italian president discuss war on terror, Syrian crisis

World
April 11, 16:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian leader noted that the sides also discussed the relations between Russia and the European Union
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed at talks with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Moscow on Tuesday fight against terrorism and the situation in Syria in this context.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella
Italian president says St. Petersburg attack confirms need for joint anti-terror fight

"During the talks, certainly, pressing global and regional issues were discussed," Putin said. "The sides noted that today the key threat to global security is posed by terrorism, and only joint efforts of the whole international community can combat it," he said.

"In this context, we discussed with the Italian president the ways of achieving peace in the Middle East, spoke about Syria, and of course, mentioned other troubled issues, including Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that the sides also discussed the relations between Russia and the European Union. "We believe that the restoration of Russian business ties with the EU on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet common interests."

Persons
Vladimir Putin
