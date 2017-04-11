Back to Main page
Italian president says St. Petersburg attack confirms need for joint anti-terror fight

World
April 11, 14:06 UTC+3
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has pointed to the need to join forces in the fight against terrorism at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

11 photo

Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has pointed to the need to join forces in the fight against terrorism at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and again offered his condolences on the St. Petersburg terrorist attack.

"Let me once again express my condolences on the tragic incident in St. Petersburg. I know that it is your home town, and I can imagine how difficult it was to see this blow," he said. "This confirms once again the need for concerted efforts in the fight against terrorism, cooperation between our law enforcement agencies and our special services." "All efforts should be aimed at combating this evil," the Italian president said.

On April 3, an explosive device went off in the tunnel between the Tekhnologichesky Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad subway stations in St. Petersburg. The blast has left 13 people dead, dozens were injured.

Read also

All victims of St. Petersburg's subway blast identified
Foiled 'second' blast attempt in St. Petersburg metro saves hundreds — subway employee
Pope Francis praying for St. Petersburg subway attack victims
Investigative Committee names man behind St. Petersburg metro blast
Train operator on St. Petersburg attack: 'Alarm calls came from all cars simultaneously'
Lavrov slams 'cynical' claim that St. Petersburg blast was 'revenge for Syria'

Show more
