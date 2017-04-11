Italian president says St. Petersburg attack confirms need for joint anti-terror fight

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has pointed to the need to join forces in the fight against terrorism at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and again offered his condolences on the St. Petersburg terrorist attack.
"Let me once again express my condolences on the tragic incident in St. Petersburg. I know that it is your home town, and I can imagine how difficult it was to see this blow," he said. "This confirms once again the need for concerted efforts in the fight against terrorism, cooperation between our law enforcement agencies and our special services." "All efforts should be aimed at combating this evil," the Italian president said.
On April 3, an explosive device went off in the tunnel between the Tekhnologichesky Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad subway stations in St. Petersburg. The blast has left 13 people dead, dozens were injured.