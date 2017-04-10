Kazakhstan ready to join efforts with Egypt to combat security threats

ASTANA, April 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed condolences in a telegram to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after the terrorist attacks on the churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

"I express condolences from me and the people of Kazakhstan to you and also relatives and friends of the victims, we share your irreparable loss," the telegram says, according to the president’s press service.

"Kazakhstan is ready to take joint efforts with Egypt in the fight against threats of the modern world to ensure security and peace in our countries," Nazarbayev said.

On April 9, suicide bombings were carried out at two Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria during the Palm Sunday services, killing as many as 44 people and leaving more than 100 injured.