Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit

World
April 10, 9:26 UTC+3 ROME
The G7 meeting kicks off on Monday in Italy’s Lucca
Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, April 10. /TASS/. Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has convened a special extended session on Syria with participation of top diplomats of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar during the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven (G7).

Read also
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service, the meeting will be held on Tuesday morning when the foreign ministers of the G7 countries (the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France and Italy) will be joined by the top diplomats of the Middle East region.

The G7 meeting kicks off on Monday in Italy’s Lucca and is expected to focus on the Syrian settlement.

Authorities in Lucca, a city in the north of the Tuscany region, have beefed up security. Traffic has been blocked into the city’s center and extra police patrols have been deployed. Italy’s Civil Aviation Authority has closed the airspace over Lucca and the neighboring areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама