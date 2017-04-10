Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit

ROME, April 10. /TASS/. Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has convened a special extended session on Syria with participation of top diplomats of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar during the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven (G7).

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service, the meeting will be held on Tuesday morning when the foreign ministers of the G7 countries (the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France and Italy) will be joined by the top diplomats of the Middle East region.

The G7 meeting kicks off on Monday in Italy’s Lucca and is expected to focus on the Syrian settlement.

Authorities in Lucca, a city in the north of the Tuscany region, have beefed up security. Traffic has been blocked into the city’s center and extra police patrols have been deployed. Italy’s Civil Aviation Authority has closed the airspace over Lucca and the neighboring areas.