South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republic

April 10, 2:20 UTC+3 TSKHIVAL
"As many as 78.2% of the people have voted in favor of this proposal while 21.8% have voted against it," head of South Ossetia’s CEC said adding that these figures referred to 27 polling stations
©  Valery Sharifulin / TASS

TSKHIVAL, April 10. /TASS/. More than 78% of voters have supported the proposal on renaming the Republic of South Ossetia into the State of Alania, head of South Ossetia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Bella Pliyeva told reporters.

"As many as 78.2% of the people have voted in favor of this proposal while 21.8% have voted against it," she said adding that these figures referred to 27 polling stations, while there were 77 polling stations in total.

On Sunday, presidential election was conducted in South Ossetia. At the same time, a referendum on the restoration of the republic’s historical name of Alania took place. Both the presidential election and the referendum have been declared valid as the voter turnout exceeded 50%.

In late 2016, Southern Ossetian President Leonid Tibilov said that he had received hundreds of letters from residents of the republic, as well as from Ossetians living in Russia and other countries, who supported the idea of restoring South Ossetia’s historical name.

