Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential election

TSKHINVAL, April 10. /TASS/. South Ossetian Parliament Speaker Anatoly Bibilov has won the presidential election gaining 54.9% of the votes, according to his election team.

"According to our team, we have won by gaining 54.9% of the votes," Biblov told TASS. "There will be no second round of the election because 54.9 of the people have cast their votes for Bibilov."

According to the presidential candidate, no significant irregularities have been recorded that could affect the voting’s results. "We have been recording all irregularities but there were no such irregularities that could affect the outcome of the election," Bibilov said.

He also said that only a little more than 350 votes were cast against all candidates.

According to South Ossetia’s Central Election Commission, Bibilov received 48.7% of the votes with 35% of ballots counted, while Incumbent President Leonid Tibiliov garnered 26.5% and State Security Committee officer Alan Gagloyev gained 19.1%.

Under South Ossetia’s laws, a candidate needs to score 50% plus one vote to be elected in the first round.

Five polling stations were set up outside of South Ossetia - one in the South Ossetian embassy in Moscow, one in the embassy in Sukhum (Abkhazia), two in Vladikavkaz, capital of the Russian Republic of North Ossetia and one in the Prigorodny District of North Ossetia.