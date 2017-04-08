US disappointed by Russia’s reaction to its airstrike on Syrian airbase — Tillerson

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US administration is disappointed by the way that Russia reacted to Washington’s air strike on a Syrian military base, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters.

During a press conference at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Tillerson was asked to comment on the airstrike, which Russian officials described as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

"I'm disappointed in that response ... because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime," the US top diolomat said. "I find it disappointing, but sadly, not that surprising."

He said Russia’s reaction showed its support for the Syrian government, which the United States accuses of "horrendous attacks on their own people.".