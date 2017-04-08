Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US disappointed by Russia’s reaction to its airstrike on Syrian airbase — Tillerson

World
April 08, 6:33 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
He said Russia’s reaction demonstrated Moscow's support for the Syrian government
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US administration is disappointed by the way that Russia reacted to Washington’s air strike on a Syrian military base, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters.

Read also
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Tillerson claims Russia failed to implement 2013 deal on destroying Syria’s chemical arms

During a press conference at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Tillerson was asked to comment on the airstrike, which Russian officials described as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

"I'm disappointed in that response ... because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime," the US top diolomat said. "I find it disappointing, but sadly, not that surprising."

He said Russia’s reaction showed its support for the Syrian government, which the United States accuses of "horrendous attacks on their own people.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама