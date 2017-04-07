Back to Main page
Russian ambassador to UN asks US counterpart to avoid insulting Russia

World
April 07, 23:03 UTC+3
Haley alleged in her speech at the meeting Russia, which "is supposed to be a guarantor of the removal of chemicals weapons from Syria," had failed to do so
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, on Friday urged U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to refrain from insulting Russia and to put collective work at the Security Council on a healthy basis.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement

"I’d like to ask the speakers here - the U.S. representative and members of other delegations - to refrain from insulting my country," Safronkov said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council. "No one has the moral right to do it. We never allow ourselves to do such things."

As the U.S. Ambassador and current President of the UN Security Council, Haley "has a real chance to put collective work at the Council on a healthy footing but this will never happen if the viewpoint of just one nation is passed off for absolute truth."

Nikki Haley alleged in her speech at the meeting Russia, which "(...) is supposed to be a guarantor of the removal of chemicals weapons from Syria", had failed to do so, "(...) as innocent Syrians continue to be murdered in chemical attacks."

"It could be that Russia is knowingly allowing chemical weapons to remain in Syria," she claimed. "It could be that Russia has been incompetent in its efforts to remove the chemical weapons. Or, it could be that the Assad regime is playing the Russians for fools, telling them that there are no chemical weapons, all the while stockpiling them on their bases."

"The world is waiting for Russia to reconsider its misplaced alliance with Bashar Assad," Haley said.

