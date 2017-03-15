US charges Russians over massive Yahoo hack

Ukrainian president tells govt to estimate losses from Donbass blockadeWorld March 16, 4:30
WASHINGTON, March 15. /TASS/. Two FSB officers and two hackers who assisted them have been charged as suspects in a 2014 hacking attack on some 500 million Yahoo accounts, the US Justice Department announced on Wednesday.
The department said one of the men indicted in the case is Karim Baratov who was arrested in Canada on Tuesday.
The indictments also target Dmitry Dokuchaev, Igor Sushchin and Alexey Belan who has been charged twice before in connection with cyber intrusions.
The charges include hacking, wire fraud, trade secret theft and economic espionage, according to US justice officials.