HNC expects Trump to correct Obama's mistakes in Syria - delegation head

World
February 26, 3:08 updated at: February 26, 5:54 UTC+3
High Negotiations Committee considers Iran as the first sponsor of terrorism, Naser al-Hariri said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Xu Jinquan/Pool Photo via AP

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) expects Trump to correct Obama's mistakes in Syria, HNC delegation’s head Naser al-Hariri said on Saturday.

HNC considers Iran as the first sponsor of terrorism, he said. "We need broad international support to battle terrorism," he said. "Does Europe back terrorism or Iran? Iran is the first sponsor of terrorism."

"The regime should stop using civilians for its manipulations," al-Hariri said. "The aim of security zones is to protect civilian population," the HNC delegation’s head said. "Turkey along with other countries has supported the idea.".

The delegation of High Negotiations Committee solely represents Syrian opposition in Geneva, but can hold talks so that representatives of other groups can join it, said Naser al-Hariri. "The HNC has already features at least five representatives of the so-called ‘Moscow and Cairo groups’," he said. "However, as a goodwill gesture, we are holding talks with representatives of these platforms so as to reach a suitable formula."

"Talks with the ‘Cairo group’ are still underway but the delegation representing the Syrian opposition is only one - the HNC delegation," al-Hariri said. According to al-Hariri, "the consultations with the Cairo group continue, though there is only one delegation representing the Syrian opposition - the delegation of the High Negotiations Committee.".

Syrian opposition HNC condemns all forms of terrorism, said Naser al-Hariri. "We all condemn terrorism," he said on Saturday. "We are the first who battle terrorism. Recently, the Free Syrian Army has liberated al-Bab.".

The delegation of the opposition High Negotiations Committee plans to continue to pursue negotiations in Geneva, though it assumes that Damascus it attempting to derail them, head of HNC said. "We’ve been discussing de Mistura’s proposals, but there is the other side (on the talks), which throws curves each time, like it was last year and like it is now. This is being done with the purpose to hinder the political resolution in Syria," al-Hariri said, adding that he means shelling attacks on civilian targets.

According to HNC head, there will be another meeting with de Mistura. "We’ll present out ideas and proposals. We don’t want any obstacles of stability in Syria," he added.

