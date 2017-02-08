DPR official says Ukraine’s special services are behind killing of militia commander

DONETSK, February 8. /TASS/. The assassination of commander of the Somalia battalion, Mikhail Tolstykh, known as Givi, was organized by the Ukrainian intelligence services, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday.

"Judging from circumstantial evidence, it is safe to say that this tragedy was organized by the Ukrainian intelligence services. We do not rule out that (Zoran) Shkiryak, adviser to interior minister, could be involved in this terrorist attack," the Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.

DPR has declared three days of mourning in connection with Tolstykh’s assassination. The funeral will be held on February 10.

Mikahil Tolstykh was born in the city of Ilovaisk (Donbass region) in 1980. He joined the DPR people’s militia in April 2014 taking part in the battles of Slavyansk, Ilovaisk and the Donetsk airport. He survived a number of assassination attempts and was wounded in action several times.