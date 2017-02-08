Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR official says Ukraine’s special services are behind killing of militia commander

World
February 08, 15:11 UTC+3 DONETSK
DPR has declared three days of mourning in connection with Mikhail Tolstykh’s assassination
Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, February 8. /TASS/. The assassination of commander of the Somalia battalion, Mikhail Tolstykh, known as Givi, was organized by the Ukrainian intelligence services, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday.

Read also
Mikhail Tolstykh
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander

"Judging from circumstantial evidence, it is safe to say that this tragedy was organized by the Ukrainian intelligence services. We do not rule out that (Zoran) Shkiryak, adviser to interior minister, could be involved in this terrorist attack," the Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.

DPR has declared three days of mourning in connection with Tolstykh’s assassination. The funeral will be held on February 10.

Mikahil Tolstykh was born in the city of Ilovaisk (Donbass region) in 1980. He joined the DPR people’s militia in April 2014 taking part in the battles of Slavyansk, Ilovaisk and the Donetsk airport. He survived a number of assassination attempts and was wounded in action several times.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry reveals details of Aerospace Force’s snap check
2
Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission
3
Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientists
4
Press review: Kiev mulls imposing martial law in Donbass and UN Syria envoy may resign
5
Russia’s military hardware exports yield $15 bln for state coffers — PM
6
Novatek: Chinese partners may joint Arctic LNG-2 project
7
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама