Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The murder of one of Donbass militia commanders Mikhail Tolstykh is an attempt to destabilize the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is evident that these are the attempts to destabilize the situation in Donbass," Peskov said. "Certainly, we hope that there is a margin of safety and those who are behind these crimes won’t manage to bring about further escalation as unfortunately the situation remains very tense due to the aggressive steps of the Ukrainian side," he said.

He denied any Russian involvement in these crimes.