Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander

Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:26
Russian hi-tech firm creates vegetative data storage media excelling DVD and BluRayScience & Space February 08, 12:17
Foreign ministry says Beijing seeks no military conflicts with US in South China SeaWorld February 08, 12:04
Nigerian pirates take Russian, Ukrainian sailors hostageWorld February 08, 11:46
Belarusian government plans to continue gas talks with Russia in near futureWorld February 08, 11:35
Russian diplomat: Iran nuclear deal contributes to stabilizing international relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 11:31
Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighborsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 10:55
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear doctrine in springWorld February 08, 10:11
Ambassador says Trump's administration not going to affect Russia-China relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 8:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The murder of one of Donbass militia commanders Mikhail Tolstykh is an attempt to destabilize the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"It is evident that these are the attempts to destabilize the situation in Donbass," Peskov said. "Certainly, we hope that there is a margin of safety and those who are behind these crimes won’t manage to bring about further escalation as unfortunately the situation remains very tense due to the aggressive steps of the Ukrainian side," he said.
He denied any Russian involvement in these crimes.