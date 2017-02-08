Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 12:34 UTC+3
Kremlin regards the murder of Mikhail Tolstykh as an attempt to destabilize the situation in Donbass
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
OSCE mission registers 550 explosions in Donbass in past day

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The murder of one of Donbass militia commanders Mikhail Tolstykh is an attempt to destabilize the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is evident that these are the attempts to destabilize the situation in Donbass," Peskov said. "Certainly, we hope that there is a margin of safety and those who are behind these crimes won’t manage to bring about further escalation as unfortunately the situation remains very tense due to the aggressive steps of the Ukrainian side," he said.

He denied any Russian involvement in these crimes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nigerian pirates take Russian, Ukrainian sailors hostage
2
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
3
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
4
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire plan
5
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
6
Ambassador says Russian tourist inflow to Cyprus grows by 50% in 2016
7
Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representatives
TOP STORIES
Реклама