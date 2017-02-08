Moscow to host international meeting on Afghanistan on Feb. 15 — source

Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:26
Russian hi-tech firm creates vegetative data storage media excelling DVD and BluRayScience & Space February 08, 12:17
Foreign ministry says Beijing seeks no military conflicts with US in South China SeaWorld February 08, 12:04
Nigerian pirates take Russian, Ukrainian sailors hostageWorld February 08, 11:46
Belarusian government plans to continue gas talks with Russia in near futureWorld February 08, 11:35
Russian diplomat: Iran nuclear deal contributes to stabilizing international relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 11:31
Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighborsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 10:55
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear doctrine in springWorld February 08, 10:11
Ambassador says Trump's administration not going to affect Russia-China relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 8:55
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The international meeting on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on February 15, a source in Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.
"The meeting is scheduled for February 15," the source said. The representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Iran and India have been invited to take part in it.
The Russian side will be represented by special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.
The plans on holding the meeting in mid-February were announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. "We expect that all partners will be represented at a high level, and most of them have already confirmed their participation," he said.