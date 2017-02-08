Back to Main page
Moscow to host international meeting on Afghanistan on Feb. 15 — source

World
February 08, 12:08 UTC+3
The representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Iran and India have been invited to take part in it, a source in Russia’s Foreign Ministry said
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The international meeting on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on February 15, a source in Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

Afghan and Russian foreign ministers, Salahuddin Rabbani and Sergey Lavrov
Moscow seeks to cooperate with Afghanistan in security

"The meeting is scheduled for February 15," the source said. The representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Iran and India have been invited to take part in it.

The Russian side will be represented by special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The plans on holding the meeting in mid-February were announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. "We expect that all partners will be represented at a high level, and most of them have already confirmed their participation," he said.

