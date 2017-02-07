Moscow seeks to cooperate with Afghanistan in security

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow wants to cooperate with Kabul in a range of areas, especially in security and economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday opening talks with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

"Russia and Afghanistan are old-time and close partners, and are interested in cooperation in security, humanitarian and economic areas," Lavrov said. "We support efforts of Afghanistan’s leadership in stabilizing the situation in the country and in the war on terror."

Moscow is satisfied by the "level of political dialogue" with Afghanistan and cooperation in the United Nations, Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the avalanches in Afghanistan earlier this month, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured people. More than 100 people died in this tragedy between February 4 and 6. Lavrov called on Afghanistan to develop cooperation in preparing for natural disasters.

Rabbani thanked Lavrov for offering condolences, noting that Afghanistan’s authorities are making every effort to reduce the aftermath of the disaster.

"This trip is important, we call for developing our relations. We have many topics for discussion, in particular, the fight against terrorism," Afghanistan’s foreign minister said.

International meeting on Afghanistan

The international meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran and India will be held in Moscow in mid-February, Lavrov said following talks with his Afghan counterpart.

"We have a common understanding that there is the need to boost efforts (for reconciliation in Afghanistan). In this context, we confirmed the invitation for the Afghan colleagues for another meeting on Afghanistan’s settlement due in mid-February in Moscow, with participation of representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Iran and India," Lavrov said.

"We expect that all partners will be represented at a high level, and most of them have already confirmed their participation," he said.

Plugging Taliban into settlement dialog

Russia supports the idea of plugging the Taliban into a dialog over future settlement in Afghanistan on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions, the Russian diplomat said.

"We have confirmed our common stance that Taliban should be involved in a constructive dialog in keeping with the criteria contained in the UN Security Council resolutions," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the Taliban was trying "to conduct the dialog on certain terms that do not quite suit our Afghan counterparts and in a situation where the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), has been trying to get a foothold in Afghanistan."

Afghanistan’s bid for full-fledged membership in SCO

Russia’s supports Afghanistan’s bid for full-fledged membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to Lavrov.

"We confirmed our support for the development of cooperation in assisting the Afghan settlement as part of the SCO, considering that this year India and Pakistan will join the SCO as full-format members and considering that Kabul filed a similar application in 2015 for full-fledged membership, a bid, which the Russian Federation supports," Lavrov said.

Russia will continue working in favor of the approval of this application by all the SCO members, Russia’s top diplomat said.

Supply of military equipment

Russia is prepared to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in supplying and repairing military equipment, Lavrov said.

"The Russian side has confirmed its willingness to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in supplying and repairing military equipment," the minister said. "We have the appropriate capabilities and the appropriate agreements. We will also help training national personnel of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, both in military and civilian occupations."