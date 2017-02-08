Back to Main page
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire plan

World
February 08, 7:36 UTC+3 DONETSK
The first point of the plan envisages an immediate and total ceasefire along the entire line of contact
© Mikhail Sokolov/TASS

DONETSK, February 8. /TASS/. The military leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has put forward a step-by-step plan to ease tensions along the line of contact, the Donetsk News Agency reported Wednesday.

"We prepared our proposals on full ceasefire and disengagement along the entire line of contact," the agency said. "It was ready by February 4 and had since been undergoing a number of approvals, including with the OSCE."

