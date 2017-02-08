Back to Main page
No Russian troop movement near Ukrainian border - Pentagon

World
February 08, 4:48 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
"What we haven’t seen is any sort of large-scale movement of Russian forces that would suggest that this is part of something bigger," he said
WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. The US military detected no significant Russian military movements near the Russian-Ukrainian border, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, the director of defense press operations, told reporters.

"I can tell you what we haven’t seen is any sort of large-scale movement of Russian forces that would suggest that this is part of something bigger," he said Tuesday.

Davis described the violence as the most significant flare up in the region since 2015.

"We're deeply concerned with the recent spike in violence in eastern Ukraine," he said. "We reaffirm U.S. support for full implementation of the Minsk agreements and we continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.".

Show more
