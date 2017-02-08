Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Upcoming Syria meeting to lay basis for talks under UN auspices — Astana

World
February 08, 0:08 UTC+3 ASTANA
The talks are due in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on February 15-16
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, February 7. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Joint Operational Group for monitoring the Syrian ceasefire, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on February 15-16, may create conditions for the next round of the Geneva talks under the United Nations auspices, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry believes that the Astana meetings on settling the Syrian crisis, arranged with the assistance of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, are aimed at facilitating the Geneva process. In this regard, we are confident that the next meeting of the technical group, tentatively scheduled to be held on February 15-16, will allow to create conditions for launching a new round of the Geneva peace talks under the United Nations auspices," the statement reads.

Read also
Jordan’s participation in Astana meetings will consolidate Syria ceasefire — expert

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry added that the meeting of the Joint Operational Group held in Astana on February 6, had proved that this was a much needed platform set up due to the support and high credibility of Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in order to discuss issues related to strengthening the ceasefire in Syria.

"The platform provided by Kazakhstan to the interested parties as well as Astana’s peacemaking efforts have marked the contribution our country made to the process of settling the Syrian crisis as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Kazakhstan will continue to make utmost efforts and take consistent steps in order to find solutions to the global and regional security issues," the country’s foreign ministry stated.

On February 6, experts from Russia, Turkey and Iran held the first meeting of the joint technical group in the context of the Astana negotiation process involving the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups. Delegations of the United Nations and Jordan also participated in the meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
2
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
3
Russia’s envoy sees no signs of NATO’s changing its eastward expansion plans
4
Russian ambassador says EU in panic over Trump’s presidency
5
Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019
6
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
7
More than half of Russians want foreign adoption ban to stay in place — poll
TOP STORIES
Реклама