Afghanistan expects Russian oil supplies will grow

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Afghanistan expects oil import from Russia will grow, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We discussed economic cooperation and trade relations. We focused on opportunities for Russian investments in Afghanistan," the minister said. "In particular, we are interested in increasing oil import from Russia," Rabbani said.

Russia is viewing an opportunity to supply 1-1.5 mln tonnes of oil products annually to Afghanistan, Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin said last year.