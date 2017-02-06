Belgian lawmakers to present report on Russia’s aid to Syria after visiting Aleppo

HMEIMIM /Syria/, February 6. /TASS/. Belgian lawmakers, who have recently visited the Jibrin refugee camp in the Syrian city of Aleppo, will present a report on Russia’s humanitarian aid to Syria in Belgium’s Federal Parliament as well as in the European Parliament.

"Sanctions against Syria should be removed as soon as possible so that the Syrians could start receiving medical assistance and the necessary aid. We should apologize for the long inaction of our countries," Belgian MP Filip Dewinter said.

Another member of the Belgian parliament, Frank Creyelman, emphasized the need to lift sanctions not only on Syria but on Russia as well. "Your country has been subject to European sanctions while providing humanitarian aid to Syria," the lawmaker said.

According to him, western media outlets have been distorting the actual situation in Aleppo saying that there are no civilians left in the city. "I expected to see only ruins here and no sign of survivors. This is what the situation should be like, according to our media. But in fact, I see that Russia is doing the work that European countries should be doing, particularly, feeding starving children," Creyelman added.

Dewinter, in turn, slammed the inaction of the western countries, who were not participating in humanitarian activities in Syria, saying it was a "disgrace". He added that the West was citing international sanctions imposed on Syria.

"The boycott is still there, European sanctions against Syria are still in place. This is the reason why the western countries are not sending aid here. But we, representatives of the Belgian parliament as well as the European parliament, are here to see what is happening in Syria with our own eyes. This is a disgrace that Europe is staying aside," the lawmaker concluded.