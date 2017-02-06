Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belgian lawmakers to present report on Russia’s aid to Syria after visiting Aleppo

World
February 06, 14:58 UTC+3 HMEIMIM
According to Belgian MP Frank Creyelman, western media outlets have been distorting the actual situation in Aleppo
Share
1 pages in this article
Shelter in Jibrin, Syria

Shelter in Jibrin, Syria

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

HMEIMIM /Syria/, February 6. /TASS/. Belgian lawmakers, who have recently visited the Jibrin refugee camp in the Syrian city of Aleppo, will present a report on Russia’s humanitarian aid to Syria in Belgium’s Federal Parliament as well as in the European Parliament.

"Sanctions against Syria should be removed as soon as possible so that the Syrians could start receiving medical assistance and the necessary aid. We should apologize for the long inaction of our countries," Belgian MP Filip Dewinter said.

Read also
Humanitarian aid for civilians comes only from Russia and Syria, Aleppo resident says

Another member of the Belgian parliament, Frank Creyelman, emphasized the need to lift sanctions not only on Syria but on Russia as well. "Your country has been subject to European sanctions while providing humanitarian aid to Syria," the lawmaker said.

According to him, western media outlets have been distorting the actual situation in Aleppo saying that there are no civilians left in the city. "I expected to see only ruins here and no sign of survivors. This is what the situation should be like, according to our media. But in fact, I see that Russia is doing the work that European countries should be doing, particularly, feeding starving children," Creyelman added.

Dewinter, in turn, slammed the inaction of the western countries, who were not participating in humanitarian activities in Syria, saying it was a "disgrace". He added that the West was citing international sanctions imposed on Syria.

"The boycott is still there, European sanctions against Syria are still in place. This is the reason why the western countries are not sending aid here. But we, representatives of the Belgian parliament as well as the European parliament, are here to see what is happening in Syria with our own eyes. This is a disgrace that Europe is staying aside," the lawmaker concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
5
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
6
Lavrov stresses Iran's contribution to struggle against Islamic State
7
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposal
TOP STORIES
Реклама