Trump to attend meeting of NATO leaders in May

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will take part in the meeting of leaders of NATO member states, scheduled to be held in Brussels in late May, according to a statement from the White House.

"President Trump agreed to join in a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe in late May," the White House said in its statement, released in the wake of a telephone conversation between the US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the United States' strong support for NATO," the statement said. "The leaders discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments."

"The parties agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation to address the full range of security challenges facing NATO," the White House added.

Trump, who was sworn in as the US president last month, repeatedly stated in the past that NATO experienced problems and described the military bloc as "obsolete." He also criticized a number of NATO member states for the lack of their share in financing of the military alliance.