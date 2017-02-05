Back to Main page
Jordan to take part in meeting of joint task force on Syria in Astana - source

World
February 05, 21:18 UTC+3
The task force is to discuss the observance of the ceasefire by Syria’s conflicting parties
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, February 5. /TASS/. Representatives from Jordan will take part in a meeting of the Russia-Turkey-Iran-UN joint task force on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana, a well-informed source told TASS on Sunday.

"Representatives from Jordan will take part in the first meeting of the joint task force along with experts from Russia, Turkey, and Iran," the source said.

Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will host the first meeting of the joint task force on Syria that is being established in line with the final agreements of the international meeting on Syrian settlement held also in Astana on January 23-24.

The task force is to discuss the observance of the ceasefire by Syria’s conflicting parties, to elaborate measures of control and preventing ceasefire violations, of building up trust between the Syrian authorities and the opposition, and to look at matters of humanitarian assistance. Special attention is expected to be focused to the separation of the moderate oppositions from Jabhat al-Nusra groups.

Task force meetings in Astana are planned to be held regularly. Such meeting will also involve representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
