Ukrainian lawmaker says President Poroshenko is ruining country

KIEV, February 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is ruining the country by his actions in Donbass which are geared to distract people from the real state of things, a Ukrainian lawmaker said on Sunday.
"They’d better stop trying to convince us that everything is all right. Maybe it is all right in Bankovskaya Street (where the presidential administration is located) and in Grushevskogo Street (where the government seats). Now we see it only too well that the president needs this war to distract us from the real state of things in our country. He is ruining the country before our eye," Viktor Baloga, a member of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, or Parliament, said in an interview with the 112.Ukraina television channel.
He said the president had appointed Gennady Moskal governor of the Carpathian region to "stage a war on the liberal community" in that region. "Just try to remember anyone the president is not at war with. Over the three years, he [President Poroshenko] has been permanently at war, he has been ruining everything," he said.
Before being elected to the parliament, Baloga was governor of the Carpathian region, chief of administration of former President Viktor Yushchenko, and emergencies minister.