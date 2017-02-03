Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE records unprecedented number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine

World
February 03, 14:48 UTC+3 KIEV
The situation near the contact line in Donbass sharply deteriorated over the past days
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. Security situation in Donbass has significantly deteriorated over the past days and the ceasefire was violated by both sides more than 11,000 times on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Alexander Hug said.

"On 31 Jan SMM recorded over 11,000 ceasefire violations - Truly unprecedented," Hug said in a statement posted on the mission’s Twitter page. He expressed particular concerns over the use of multiple launch rocket systems in Avdeyevka, Yasinovataya and the area of the Donetsk airport.

Hug warned about potential humanitarian and ecological disaster as there is "no electricity, heating, water" in Avdeyevka and also "threats to filtration plant" in Yasinovataya.

Read also

OSCE chairman-in-office says Ukrainian conflict remains one of top priorities
Russia’s OSCE envoy says Kiev’s actions in Donbass violate Minsk agreements
Diplomat says OSCE monitors turn blind eye on Ukrainian tanks in Donbass
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim

He called on the sides to stop firing, moving positions forward and blocking OSCE monitors, to withdraw weapons and give safe access to repair crews.

The situation near the contact line in Donbass sharply deteriorated over the past days and there are casualties among servicemen and civilians. Three civilians died and another 13 were wounded in the overnight shelling of Donetsk by the Kiev forces, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The deaths have been also reported in Avdeyevka.

The United Nations Security Council expressed grave concern earlier this week over the "dangerous deterioration" of the situation in eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the local civilian population and called for an immediate return to ceasefire. The UNSC members condemned the use of weapons banned under the February 2015 Minsk peace deal.

The Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine at the meeting in Minsk on Wednesday called to ensure ceasefire in Donbass and pull back all weapons and military hardware along the contact line to the storage facilities by February 5.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OSCE
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia
3
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass
4
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus
5
Moscow expects Reuters to clarify its complaints concerning working conditions in Russia
6
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама