Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media

BERLIN, January 31. /TASS/. Kiev could be deliberately increasing tensions in Donbass, Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper wrote citing its sources in the German government.

"Berlin believes that Poroshenko is determined to do almost everything to prevent the lifting of sanctions against Russia," the newspaper said.

Suddeutsche Zeitung added that after assessing the information received from the OSCE observers, the German government pointed to the fact that "first and foremost, the Ukrainian military is trying to change the situation along the line of contact in its favor." "Taking into account the growing tensions, it is obvious that they aim at deteriorating the situation to a great extent in order to stop the US president from easing sanctions (on Russia)."

According to the German newspaper, "the government’s concern is growing that Kiev might succeed." "Trump may lift sanctions regardless of the situation on the line of contact. In this case, Kiev will suffer double damage as Russia’s position will strengthen while the conflict in eastern Ukraine will worsen. Berlin cannot say if Kiev could be stopped from making provocations."