Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash

World
January 30, 16:21 UTC+3 HAGUE
The radar data were supplied in an unusual format, spokesman for the Dutch National Public Prosecutor’s Office Wim de Bruin said
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

HAGUE, January 30. /TASS/. The Netherlands will send Russia a new request to specify radar data on the crash of a Malaysian airliner in east Ukraine in 2014, spokesman for the Dutch National Public Prosecutor’s Office Wim de Bruin told TASS on Monday.

"The radar data were supplied in an unusual format. Therefore the Dutch prosecutor will send a supplementary request for legal assistance to RF [the Russian Federation]," the spokesman said.

Read also
MH17 debris
Those responsible for MH17 crash to be named by 2018 - Malaysia minister

The Russian defense manufacturer Almaz-Antey announced in September 2016 it had been able to obtain the so-called primary unprocessed radar images of the airspace in the area of the Boeing’s crash on July 17, 2014 from one of its enterprises, LEMZ Research and Production Association.

These data were transferred to the Russian competent bodies for study and on October 26, 2016 they were sent to the Dutch side.

As Russia’s analysis shows, the primary radar data reject the possibility that a surface-to-air missile was fired at the Malaysian Boeing from the area east of the air crash site, including from the settlement of Snezhnoye.

Meanwhile, the Joint Investigation Team comprising representatives of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the airliner was hit by a missile from a Buk antiaircraft missile system located at the time of the missile launch in the area of the village of Pervomaiskoye south of the Snezhnoye community controlled by the militia at that time.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 passenger airliner on a flight from the Dutch city of Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur crashed in the area of hostilities between local militias and Ukrainian governmental troops in east Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2014. All 298 people aboard the airliner died in the air crash.

Most of the air crash’s victims were Dutch nationals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
4
Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
7
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterprise
TOP STORIES
Реклама