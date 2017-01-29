Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military violate ceasefire in Lugansk Republic — news agency

World
January 29, 10:47 UTC+3 LUGANSK
"From Krymskoye they shelled Frunze and Novogrigorovka, using IFV weapons, mortars and small arms," LuganskInformCenter reported
Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, January 29. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours four times opened fire on the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s defense authority told LuganskInformCenter on Sunday.

Read also

Ukrainian military shells Zaitsevo village near Gorlovka — news agency
Kiev forces open fire 579 times on Donetsk republic — spokesman
Ukrainian military shell Donetsk Republic — spokesman

"From Krymskoye they shelled Frunze and Novogrigorovka, using IFV weapons, mortars and small arms," the agency quoted the authority.

Under fire were also Kalinovo and Kalinovka, the source added.

On December 21, 2016, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the Donbass crisis agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbass starting from midnight December 24. The current attempt to "indefinitely" cease the fire in Donbass has become the tenth since the conflict erupted in south-eastern Ukraine.

The Package of Measures to fulfil the September, 2014 Minsk agreements, known as Minsk-2, that was signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, envisaged a ceasefire regime between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) starting from February 15, 2015, and a subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also laid out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including local elections and constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN reports dozens killed, injured in Syrian Deir-ez-Zor
2
Trump discusses security issues with five world leaders
3
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
4
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch
5
Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017
6
Trials of Russia's new anti-missile system due within 2-3 years - Aerospace Force
7
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
TOP STORIES
Реклама