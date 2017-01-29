Ukrainian military violate ceasefire in Lugansk Republic — news agency

LUGANSK, January 29. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours four times opened fire on the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s defense authority told LuganskInformCenter on Sunday.

"From Krymskoye they shelled Frunze and Novogrigorovka, using IFV weapons, mortars and small arms," the agency quoted the authority.

Under fire were also Kalinovo and Kalinovka, the source added.

On December 21, 2016, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the Donbass crisis agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbass starting from midnight December 24. The current attempt to "indefinitely" cease the fire in Donbass has become the tenth since the conflict erupted in south-eastern Ukraine.

The Package of Measures to fulfil the September, 2014 Minsk agreements, known as Minsk-2, that was signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, envisaged a ceasefire regime between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) starting from February 15, 2015, and a subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also laid out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including local elections and constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.