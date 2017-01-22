Ukrainian military shells Zaitsevo village near Gorlovka — news agency

DONETSK, January 22. /TASS/. A house was damaged in shelling from positions of the Ukrainian military on Saturday evening, the local official Ivan Prikhodko said on Sunday.

"On Saturday evening, the Ukrainian military shelled Zaitsevo - north of Gorlovka, and damaged a house in Poletayeva Street," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him.

On December 21, 2016, the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the Donbass crisis agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbass starting from midnight December 24. The current attempt to "indefinitely" cease the fire in Donbass has become the tenth since the conflict erupted in south-eastern Ukraine.

The Package of Measures to fulfil the September, 2014 Minsk agreements, known as Minsk-2, that was signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, envisaged a ceasefire regime between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) starting from February 15, 2015, and a subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also laid out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including local elections and constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.