Putin, Trump having phone call - White House

World
January 28, 20:42 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Spicer said the phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to that with Vladimir Putin, lasted for 45 minutes
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are having a phone conversation, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote on his Twitter account.

A photo in the post showed Donald Trump, Vice-President Michael Pence, President’s national security advisor Michael Flynn, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s senior advisor Steve Bannon in the Oval Office.

Spicer said the phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to that with Vladimir Putin, lasted for 45 minutes.

