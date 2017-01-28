Putin, Trump having phone call - White House

Putin, Trump having phone call - White HouseWorld January 28, 20:42
WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are having a phone conversation, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote on his Twitter account.
After speaking with Chancellor Merkel for 45 minutes @POTUS is now onto his 3rd of 5 head of government calls, speaking w Russian Pres Putin pic.twitter.com/RPAWIgcO2C— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 28 January 2017
A photo in the post showed Donald Trump, Vice-President Michael Pence, President’s national security advisor Michael Flynn, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s senior advisor Steve Bannon in the Oval Office.
Spicer said the phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to that with Vladimir Putin, lasted for 45 minutes.