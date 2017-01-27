Syrian opposition member: United delegation for Geneva talks not under consideration yet

Putin discusses Russian-US relations with Security Council ahead of talks with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:28
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish StreamBusiness & Economy January 27, 14:26
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:08
Moscow police officer rescues woman from drowning as car plunges into riverSociety & Culture January 27, 13:40
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jetMilitary & Defense January 27, 13:31
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 13:29
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draftRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 13:00
Press review: Trump's plan for 'safe zones' in Syria and Nuland's resignationPress Review January 27, 13:00
Holocaust Remembrance DayWorld January 27, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The possibility to form a united delegation of various Syrian opposition groups for participating in the Geneva talks is not under consideration yet, representative of the "Cairo group" of the Syrian opposition Jihan Maqdissi told TASS on Friday.
"We had a consultation today, a meeting with Mr. Lavrov (Russia’s Foreign Minister). Now we will meet with our other friends and discuss the situation. However, this (a united delegation) is not on the agenda yet," he said.
Head of the so-called "Hmeimim group" Ilian Masaad responded in the negative when asked if the opposition factions currently on a visit to Moscow maintained any contacts with their counterparts in Istanbul and Riyadh. "Those who employ violence cannot be represented. Russia tried to gather everybody together but they (members of the High Negotiations Committee or the "Riyadh group") refused to come. They don’t want to sit at the negotiating table with the others," Masaad stressed.
However, according to Qadri Jamil, leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation and member of the so-called "Moscow group", participants of the meeting with Lavrov hope that a united delegation for the Geneva talks will be formed.
Maqdissi confirmed the Syrian opposition has received Moscow’s proposals concerning the future Syrian constitution.
"This is not a ready-to-use document, it’s just some ideas that could form the basis of the constitution," he added.
The meeting’s other participants, including representatives of the so-called "Moscow group" Qadri Jamil and the "Hmeimim group" Ilian Masaad also confirmed that it was not a ready-made draft constitution but some proposals concerning constitution-making.
As reported earlier, Russia handed its proposals on the future Syrian constitution over to representative of the Syrian armed opposition who took part in the Astana meeting on January 23-24.