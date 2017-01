Merkel, Trump to hold phone conversation on Saturday — media

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss relations with Russia, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The source did not say if Trump and Merkel plan to discuss a lifting of US sanctions against Russia. However, he stressed that if the US takes this decision, the European Union will not necessarily follow Washington.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a phone conversation on Saturday.