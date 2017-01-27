Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Japanese diplomats to discuss joint economic activity on Kurils next week

World
January 27, 8:44 UTC+3 TOKYO
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida also said he might meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn on February 16-17
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, January 27. /TASS/. Russian and Japanese diplomats will meet in Moscow on February 1 to discuss joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Friday.

"In order to make progress in the peace treaty issue we intend to hold a constructive exchange of opinions on bilateral relations, joint economic activity on the four islands and the free travel for former residents," he said.

The Japanese delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba, who will replace Tikahito Harada as the Japanese government's envoy for relations with Russia. The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

Kishida also said he might meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn on February 16-17.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nagato, Japan, 2016
Senator highlights positive changes in Russia-Japan ties in 2016

"A number of ministers have been replaced recently, and we should use such opportunities to improve contacts. As far as a bilateral meeting with minister Lavrov is concerned, we both need to confirm our participation there first. If yes, then, naturally, there is an opportunity to meet," he said.

The first visit of the Russian president to Japan in 11 years, which took place on December 15-16, 2016, was devoted to the peace treaty and the Southern Kuril Islands issue, as well as bilateral economic cooperation.

After the meetings, Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted a joint statement noting that an important step towards signing the peace treaty could be launching consultations on the joint economic activity of Russia and Japan on the Southern Kuril Islands.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the middle of last century. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the South Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is challenged by Japan. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war, however no peace treaty has been signed until now.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — Kremlin
2
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
3
Russian top diplomat to meet Syrian opposition groups in Moscow
4
Geneva talks postponed until end of February — Russia's rop diplomat
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
7
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
TOP STORIES
Реклама