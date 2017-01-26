Back to Main page
Russian citizen held in Spain on US request denies any wrongdoing

World
January 26, 22:54 UTC+3 MADRID
32-year-old Russian national Stanislav Lisov was held in the airport of Barcelona on January 13 on suspicion of designing malware
Stanislav Lisov

Stanislav Lisov

© Facebook.com/stanislav.lisov

MADRID, January 26. /TASS/. A Russian national suspected of designing malware, who was detained in Spain on a request from the United States, denies any wrongdoing, his lawyer told TASS.

Lawyer Oleg Gubarev said Stanislav Lisov, held in the airport of Barcelona on January 13, has no idea of why the US authorities designated him as a suspect, because he "has never committed any unlawful act."

As Spain’s National Judicial Board earlier told TASS, the 32-year-old Russian national testified on January 13 in a Barcelona court, which ruled to place the man under arrest without the right for his release on a bail.

Lisov is kept in a penitentiary facility in Madrid while the court is considering the issue of his extradition.

"The US should provide more information on his case within 40 days from Lisov’s detention. As soon as the documents are received, a (Spanish) judge will rule on his extradition," said Andrei Konstantinov, who heads the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Spain.

Konstantinov said Lisov has no complaints about prison conditions.

As the Spanish police said, the Russian citizen is suspected of developing and using a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data." The damage from the actions of the hacker network, to which Lisov allegedly belongs, is estimated at about $5 million.

