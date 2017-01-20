Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian national detained in Spain suspected of developing computer malware

World
January 20, 12:58 UTC+3 MADRID
The court is currently considering the issue of Stanislav Lisov’s extradition to the United States
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/DANIEL NAUPOLD

MADRID, January 20. /TASS/. Russian national Stanislav Lisov detained in Barcelona is suspected of developing malicious software, Spain’s Civil Guard reported on Friday.

According to its data, the Spanish police detained the Russian national in cooperation with the FBI. Thirty-two-year-old Lisov was on the US wanted list on suspicion of his complicity in a network engaged in "computer hacking and fraud with the use of electronic means."

Read also
Spanish court to consider request on detained Russian programmer’s extradition to US

As the Spanish police said, the Russian citizen developed and used a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data."

The damage from the actions of the hacker network, to which Lisov allegedly belongs, has amounted to about $5 million.

As Spain’s National Judicial Board earlier told TASS, the Russian national gave testimony on January 13 in a Barcelona court, which ruled to place the man under arrest without the right for his release on a bail. The court is currently considering the issue of Lisov’s extradition to the United States.

"This will take several weeks," the Judicial Board said. "Now the United States should send documents to substantiate the extradition request."

Russian Foreign Ministry Authorized Representative for Human Rights, Democracy and Law Supremacy Konstantin Dolgov has said Moscow is closely watching this situation. The Russian general consulate in Barcelona received a notice on Lisov’s detention on January 14, he added.

The Russian national is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Barcelona, the diplomat said.

Read also
Embassy in talks with Spanish authorities to protect detained Russian programmer’s rights

"Our general consulate is in contact with him and a consular employee has visited him. At the current stage, our citizen does not have complaints about the conditions of keeping him in custody," the human rights envoy said.

"Our citizen is receiving all the necessary consular support and the Russian embassy in Madrid and the general consulate in Barcelona are doing everything necessary to ensure that the Russian citizen’s legitimate rights are observed," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама