Russian national detained in Spain suspected of developing computer malware

MADRID, January 20. /TASS/. Russian national Stanislav Lisov detained in Barcelona is suspected of developing malicious software, Spain’s Civil Guard reported on Friday.

According to its data, the Spanish police detained the Russian national in cooperation with the FBI. Thirty-two-year-old Lisov was on the US wanted list on suspicion of his complicity in a network engaged in "computer hacking and fraud with the use of electronic means."

As the Spanish police said, the Russian citizen developed and used a new banking Trojan, NeverQuest, together with other persons to gain "access to computers of individuals and financial institutions to steal banking data, information on credit cards and personal data."

The damage from the actions of the hacker network, to which Lisov allegedly belongs, has amounted to about $5 million.

As Spain’s National Judicial Board earlier told TASS, the Russian national gave testimony on January 13 in a Barcelona court, which ruled to place the man under arrest without the right for his release on a bail. The court is currently considering the issue of Lisov’s extradition to the United States.

"This will take several weeks," the Judicial Board said. "Now the United States should send documents to substantiate the extradition request."

Russian Foreign Ministry Authorized Representative for Human Rights, Democracy and Law Supremacy Konstantin Dolgov has said Moscow is closely watching this situation. The Russian general consulate in Barcelona received a notice on Lisov’s detention on January 14, he added.

The Russian national is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Barcelona, the diplomat said.

"Our general consulate is in contact with him and a consular employee has visited him. At the current stage, our citizen does not have complaints about the conditions of keeping him in custody," the human rights envoy said.

"Our citizen is receiving all the necessary consular support and the Russian embassy in Madrid and the general consulate in Barcelona are doing everything necessary to ensure that the Russian citizen’s legitimate rights are observed," he said.