Italy’s Rigopiano hotel death toll reaches 29, rescue operation over

World
January 26, 6:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier reports put the death toll at 27, two more people were missing
Read also
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The death toll from the Hotel Rigopiano disaster has increased to 29 as rescuers recovered two more bodies from under the debris. The search operation is over, Rai News 24 said on Thursday.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 27. Two more people were missing.

The disaster took place on January 18 when the Abruzzo mountain Rigopiano di Farindola hotel was buried under an avalanche triggered by earth tremors and heavy snowfalls. Nine people, including four children survived. Two people left the building shortly before the disaster to stay alive.

An investigation is underway.

