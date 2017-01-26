Italy’s Rigopiano hotel death toll reaches 29, rescue operation over

Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
Russian ambassador to India dies in New DelhiRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 10:15
IAAF to re-check doping samples from 2009 Berlin world championshipsSport January 26, 9:18
Russian UN envoys says Astana talks were important shake-up for Syria settlement processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 8:58
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort servicesMilitary & Defense January 26, 8:18
Humanitarian assistance from Russia reaches over 3,500 civilians in Syria during pat dayWorld January 26, 7:19
Italy’s Rigopiano hotel death toll reaches 29, rescue operation overWorld January 26, 6:37
Artifacts from Crimean museums to be privatized after transfer to KievSociety & Culture January 25, 21:55
Paris Fashion Week 2017Society & Culture January 25, 21:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The death toll from the Hotel Rigopiano disaster has increased to 29 as rescuers recovered two more bodies from under the debris. The search operation is over, Rai News 24 said on Thursday.
Earlier reports put the death toll at 27. Two more people were missing.
The disaster took place on January 18 when the Abruzzo mountain Rigopiano di Farindola hotel was buried under an avalanche triggered by earth tremors and heavy snowfalls. Nine people, including four children survived. Two people left the building shortly before the disaster to stay alive.
An investigation is underway.