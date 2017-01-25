Expert says Brexit may enhance UK-US partnership

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union will strengthen cooperation between London and Washington, Associate Professor of the European Law Department at Moscow's MGIMO University Nikolai Topornin said on Wednesday.

"Brexit will result in stronger partner relationships between London and Washington and their interaction will be intensifying," the expert said during a Moscow-London video link on the topic: "Hard Brexit and the new US president: Europe and the World on the Threshold of Changes?"

"The relations between Great Britain and the United States adapt quicker to Trump’s anti-integration steps and views as compared to other leading European countries," the expert said.

"It would be fair to presume that the US vector will prevail in the British economy after Brexit," he added.

Opponents of Euro-integration won with a narrow margin at a referendum in the United Kingdom in June last year on the expediency of the country’s membership in the European Union: 51.9% of the Brits voted for the kingdom’s exit from the EU while 48.1% cast their votes against this move.

Theresa May who became the UK’s prime minister after the resignation of David Cameron promised to implement the people's will and launch a two-year process by late March 2017 to leave the EU.