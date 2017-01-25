China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian border

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. China’s Armed Forces have not deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-41 (Dongfeng-41) in the country’s northeast near the Russian border, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"This is just the speculation of Internet users, the guesses that do not correspond to reality," the diplomat said, answering a TASS question.

Earlier, the Global Times daily said China had deployed its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-41 in Heilongjiang Province bordering Russia. The daily said images of China’s newest weapon system were made public in the Chinese segment of the Internet on Monday. Some media speculated the publication of the photos might have been timed for the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. The three-stage solid propellant ICBM DF-41 (Dongfeng-41, also known by its NATO reporting name CSS-X-10), was designed by China’s Academy of Rocket Motor Technology. It is presumably armed with a multiple warhead consisting of ten to twelve independently targetable reentry vehicles. According to various estimates its maximum range is about 14,000 kilometers.