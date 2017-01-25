Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transnistria’s future should be determined by referendum — Moldovan leader

World
January 25, 0:39 UTC+3 CHISINAU
"We need to find a political solution that should be determined in a nationwide referendum," the president said
Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, January 24. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon said Tuesday the future of the breakaway region of Transnistria should be determined at a nationwide referendum.

"I think that the president, the parliament and the government should have no differences on the Transnistrian settlement. We need to find a political solution that should be determined in a nationwide referendum," the president told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Read also
Moldovan President Igor Dodon
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — president

He suggested that the government and the parliament should "create a single platform to achieve the main result - the reunification of the country."

The president added that on the first days of his presidency he met with the leader of the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, and achieved certain practical goals, including the launch of the Joint Control Commission to oversee the peacekeeping operation.

He dismissed local media reports that said he had recognized Transnistria’s six-billion-dollar gas debt to Russia.

"From the legal point of view, it is a private debt of the Moldovagaz company," he said. "At the same time (Russia’s) Gazprom is the biggest shareholder of the Moldovagaz, with a 50-percent stake in this enterprise. We will solve this matter, simultaneously with the political settlement of the Transnistrian conflict."

Dodon added that he had discussed gas discounts for Moldova during his recent visit to Moscow.

"We will get a cut in the gas tariffs. I discussed this matter with Alexei Miller. Maybe not under the present government, but the president’s mandate is longer than the mandate of the parliament and the government," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
2
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
3
EU-Serbia-Kosovo talks begin in Brussels - TV
4
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
5
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
6
Transnistria’s future should be determined by referendum — Moldovan leader
7
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Реклама