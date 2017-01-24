EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — president

CHISINAU, January 24. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday that the association agreement with the EU may be revoked if the people of the country resolve so.

"If most Moldovan nationals at the referendum or the majority of the elected parliamentarians speak against the agreement with the EU and decide to revoke it, the president cannot and will not prevent this," Dodon said at a news conference

The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, he led earlier came out against the signing of this agreement on grounds it was ‘premature’, he reminded reporters.

"Putting it baldly, this was done for geopolitical considerations, and that is exactly why we can see what is happening - growing corruption, distrust of the authorities, declining numbers of European integration supporters from 70% in 2009 to 39% we have seen in the recent polls," the president went on.

"We haven’t increased exports to the EU, but have lost the market in Russia, which had remained the main one for our country for many years. One billion euros was stolen from the country’s banking system after the signing of the agreement," the president said.

Igor Dodon said he wanted to discuss these issues during his official visit to Brussels on February 6-7. "Bilateral relations will be discussed, as well as the implementation of the association agreement with the EU, the drawbacks and omissions that have emerged two years after it was signed," Dodon added.

"Today I have handed over to the head of the EU delegation to Moldova Pirkka Tapiola a draft memorandum on cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Moldova. This document on cooperation with the Eurasian union is by no means at variance with the Association Agreement with the EU," the president noted.

He said "Moldova should develop good relations with the EU maintaining at the same time strategic partnership with Russia, as only cooperation both with the West and in the East can ensure the interests of the Moldovan nationals".