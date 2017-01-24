Russia reports 14 ceasefire violations in Syria overnight

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia has reported 14 ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Tuesday

Turkish officers have fixed 11 ceasefire violations, but Russia does not confirm them.

"During the day, Russian repersentatives in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported 14 violations in the provinces of Damascus, Hama and Latakia. The Turkish side fixed 11 violations of the nationwide ceasefire in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Daraa and Homs," the bulletin said.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.