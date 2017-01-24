IAC says Boeing crashed outside Bishkek was in good technical condition

Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
IAC says Boeing crashed outside Bishkek was in good technical conditionWorld January 24, 14:24
Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism may be included in separate document — sourceWorld January 24, 14:11
Italian top diplomat urges EU and US to solve sanctions issue togetherWorld January 24, 14:06
World athletics body to give timeframe for admitting Russian athletes to competitionsSport January 24, 13:36
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against USRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 13:14
Russia, Turkey agree to continue work with Syrian participants in Astana meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 13:07
Press review: Syria peace talks in Astana and Hungary's losses from anti-Russian sanctionsPress Review January 24, 13:00
Source claims Russia, Iran and Turkey agree on mechanism to monitor Syria ceasefireWorld January 24, 12:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, January 24. /TASS/. The cargo Boeing aircraft that crashed outside Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on January 16, was in a good technical condition, member of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) Leonid Kashirsky, who heads the commission investigating the crash, said on Tuesday at a press conference.
"At the time of the crash, all the aircraft equipment was in a good technical condition," he said. According to Kashirsky, these are the commissions’ preliminary conclusions. "The crew did not report any technical malfunctions," he added.
A special international commission headed by the IAC experts has been investigating the crash. The commission also comprises experts from Kyrgyzstan’s Civil Aviation Agency while representatives of the United States and Turkey act as observers.
On the morning of January 16, a cargo Boeing-747 aircraft, belonging to the Turkish ACT Airlines, that was on its way to Istanbul from Hong Kong with a stopover in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, crashed onto a suburban settlement near the Manas airport outside Bishkek. The crash killed 39 people, including four crew members, 19 injured have been hospitalized. Children constitute nearly half of those killed and injured. A total of 15 residential dwellings were destroyed.