IAC says Boeing crashed outside Bishkek was in good technical condition

World
January 24, 14:24 UTC+3 BISHKEK
On January 16, a cargo Boeing-747 aircraft, belonging to the Turkish ACT Airlines, crashed onto a suburban settlement
© EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

BISHKEK, January 24. /TASS/. The cargo Boeing aircraft that crashed outside Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on January 16, was in a good technical condition, member of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) Leonid Kashirsky, who heads the commission investigating the crash, said on Tuesday at a press conference.

"At the time of the crash, all the aircraft equipment was in a good technical condition," he said. According to Kashirsky, these are the commissions’ preliminary conclusions. "The crew did not report any technical malfunctions," he added.

A special international commission headed by the IAC experts has been investigating the crash. The commission also comprises experts from Kyrgyzstan’s Civil Aviation Agency while representatives of the United States and Turkey act as observers.

On the morning of January 16, a cargo Boeing-747 aircraft, belonging to the Turkish ACT Airlines, that was on its way to Istanbul from Hong Kong with a stopover in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, crashed onto a suburban settlement near the Manas airport outside Bishkek. The crash killed 39 people, including four crew members, 19 injured have been hospitalized. Children constitute nearly half of those killed and injured. A total of 15 residential dwellings were destroyed.

