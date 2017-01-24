Delegations of Russia, Iran, Turkey holding meeting in Astana — source

Syrian opposition says no plans to sign Astana meeting communiqueWorld January 24, 10:34
ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. A meeting of delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran at the Astana talks on Syria is held at the Rixos hotel, a source familiar with the consultations told TASS on Tuesday.
"A three-party meeting has started," the source said, not ruling out that other participants of the talks could join them.
He said the plenary meeting does not envisage the participation of all the sides and the necessary presence of representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition.
The consultations on Syria entered their second day in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Tuesday. The opposition’s delegation has not ruled out that the work may continue on Wednesday.
No direct contacts between the opposition and the government are planned. However, the parties may gather for a final news conference if the discussions end on Tuesday.