Damascus insists operation against radicals in Wadi Barada not ceasefire violation

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. The operation of the Syrian army in Wadi Barada is aimed against terrorists attempting to deprive Damascus of water and cannot be considered as a ceasefire violation, Syrian Ambassador to the UN and head of the Syrian delegation Bashar Jaafari said.

"The operation against those who try to contaminate sources of water for 7 mln people cannot be called a ceasefire violation," Jaafari said.