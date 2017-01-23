Back to Main page
Damascus insists operation against radicals in Wadi Barada not ceasefire violation

World
January 23, 14:20 UTC+3
Head of the Syrian government delegation, Bashar al-Jaafari

Head of the Syrian government delegation, Bashar al-Jaafari

© EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. The operation of the Syrian army in Wadi Barada is aimed against terrorists attempting to deprive Damascus of water and cannot be considered as a ceasefire violation, Syrian Ambassador to the UN and head of the Syrian delegation Bashar Jaafari said.

"The operation against those who try to contaminate sources of water for 7 mln people cannot be called a ceasefire violation," Jaafari said.

Syrian conflict
