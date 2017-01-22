Syrian opposition ready to unite with army as soon as transition of power begins

ASTANA, January 22. /TASS/. Syria’s opposition is ready to pool efforts with government troops to combat terrorist groups as soon as the process of peaceful transition of power is launched, Nasr al-Hariri of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC), who is taking part in the intra-Syrian consultations in Kazakhstan’s Astana, told TASS on Sunday.

"We will do that as soon as transition of power begins," he said. "Otherwise, each party will fight against terrorists independently."

He said the Syria people is unlikely to consolidate unless peace political process gets underway.

Talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition will begin in Astana on Monday to last for two days. The United Nations-brokered consultations in Geneva are scheduled to be launched on February 8.