Ceasefire, separation of opposition from terrorists to be in focus of Astana talks

World
January 22, 18:22 UTC+3 ASTANA
Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jafaari said it is too early to speak about any expectations
ASTANA, January 22. /TASS/. Ceasefire observance and separation of the Syrian armed opposition from terrorist groups will be in focus of forthcoming talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jafaari, who leads the government delegation to the talks, said on Sunday.

In his words, it is too early to speak about any expectations.

"There is a schedule and an agenda for the meeting with its major aim focused on a set of points, which are firmly establishing the lines of the cessation of hostilities, separating terrorist groups such as ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra from other groups that have agreed to the cessation of hostilities or those who agreed to go to [Astana] meeting and reaching common denominators regarding the fight against terrorism," SANA quoted him as saying while onboard a plane heading for Astana.

Talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition will begin in Astana on Monday to last for two days. The United Nations-brokered consultations in Geneva are scheduled to be launched on February 8.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
